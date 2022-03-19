The Kashmir Files box office day 8 collection: Anupam Kher's film crosses 116.45 cr, registers best single-day haul

The Kashmir Files has entered the ₹100 crore club at the box office and also registered its highest single-day haul so far, ₹19.15 crore. After a week of its release, the film now stands level with Baahubali 2 with respect to its day eight collection. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial released in theatres last Friday. The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits residing in Kashmir valley in the 1990s. (Also Read | The Kashmir Files movie review: Anupam Kher is the soul of this gut-wrenching film that's brazen and brutal)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Saturday, "#TheKashmirFiles creates history… *Day 8* of #TKF [ ₹19.15 cr] is at par with #Baahubali2 [ ₹19.75 cr] and higher than #Dangal [ ₹18.59 cr], the two iconic hits… #TKF is now in the august company of all-time blockbusters… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹116.45 cr. #India biz."

He also tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles highlights...* Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [ ₹19.15 cr] * Will comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2 * Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL * Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada, and #Malayalam."

The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. The film released in theatres on March 11. It has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes is clear from the word go that his film, The Kashmir Files, will not be subtle. A gut-wrenching watch, it is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who faced a massacre and forced exodus from their own land by the Islamic militants."

It also added, "Characters in The Kashmir Files are nothing short of ‘real people’. The way they emote on screen makes you feel their pain, leaving a lump in your throat. Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath delivers by far his strongest and most convincing performance. Given that Kher himself is a Kashmiri Pandit, Agnihotri couldn’t have cast a better actor than him for the role."

