The Kashmir Files' Darshan Kumaar on IFFI jury head calling film propaganda: 'It is not on vulgarity but reality'

Actor Darshan Kumaar, one of the stars of this year's sleeper hit The Kashmir Files, has reacted to IFFI 2022 jury head Nadav Lapid's attack on the film. On Monday, the Israeli filmmaker had called the film a vulgar propaganda that ‘disturbed’ the entire jury. The statement has received criticism from the Israeli ambassador as well as Anupam Kher, the film's star. Darshan has also now weighed in on the controversy. Also read: Anupam Kher calls IFFI jury head's statement on The Kashmir Files pre-planned

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to news agency ANI, Darshan said, “Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive. But one can't deny the fact is that The Kashmir files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community... who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism. So, this film is not on vulgarity but on reality.”

On Monday night, Lapid called The Kashmir Files a “propaganda, vulgar film”, adding that he was ‘shocked’ to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival. A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is seen criticising the film. The festival's organisers have refused to comment on the matter so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the statement has earned scorn from Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon, who has asked the filmmaker to apologise to Indians. The film's other lead actor Anupam Kher also criticised the statement calling it ‘pre-planned’ and an attempt to ‘further an agenda’.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was listed in the line-up for IFFI's Indian Panorama segment for the year 2022. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990. Made on a small budget without big stars, it surpassed expectations to emerge as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON