The Kashmir Files is 'garbage', says screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza: The point is not to take sides

Screenwriter and director Saeed Akhtar Mirza has called The Kashmir Files 'garbage' and added that the 'point is not to take sides'. In a new interview, he also said that it is necessary to 'try to understand' the issues. The screenwriter has said that the issue faced by the Kashmiri Pandit is real. (Also Read | The Kashmir Files is only Bollywood film on IMDB's list of top 10 Indian movies of 2022)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saeed Akhtar Mirza is known for films such as Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho (1984), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980), Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989) and Naseem (1995). He is the director of popular TV serials like Nukkad (1986) and Intezaar (1988). He last wrote the short film Karma Cafe, which released in 2018.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Saeed Mirza said, “For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it’s not. It’s real. Is it just Kashmiri Hindus? No. Muslims, too, are caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests, and paid guys from across the border, who continue to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir, which took place in the late 1980s and early 90s. The film released on March 11 earlier this year in theatres. It is one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year. The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Recently, a row erupted over The Kashmir Files after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid termed the film a "vulgar and propaganda" movie at the International Film Festival of India. Reacting to his remark, Anupam had called Nadav a "person who himself is vulgar and an opportunist". Vivek had said he will quit filmmaking if Nadav is able to prove that events depicted in his film are false.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After The Kashmir Files, Vivek started the shooting of his next film The Vaccine War. It is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day next year. The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON