The Kerala Story actor Vijay Krishna: 'People from Kerala are messaging us that this is real'

No matter which side you are on, the noise around The Kerala Story refuses to die down with the film now approaching ₹100 crore box office collection. Film trade analysts feel the Sudipto Sen film could even reach ₹200-250 crore at the domestic box office. Now actor Vijay Krishna, who plays an ISIS terrorist in The Kerala Story, talks to Hindustan Times about why the film is important and the response he has received for the same. He also confirms getting messages from people who have witnessed such a case in their own vicinity. (Also Read | The Kerala Story box office week 1 collection: Film crosses ₹81 crore, may rake in lifetime total of ₹200 crore)

Vijay Krishna plays an ISIS terrorist in The Kerala Story.

The film claims to be based on true stories of women in Kerala who were converted to Islam and made to join ISIS. It has been produced by Vipul Shah and also stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. Excerpts from the interview:

The film is nearing ₹ 100 crore. Do you think the controversy has benefitted it rather than harming it?

The response has been incredibly positive, it's an amazing feeling. Yes, looking at the collections I can only assume that it's helping the film in some way because people are discussing it and opening up to a wide variety of conversations around the topic it speaks about. I think it has definitely done something perhaps in a positive way. They connected with the film in some way or the other.

Tell us about your role in The Kerala Story?

I am playing Irshak, the antagonist in The Kerala Story. He is very lost, like many people of his age. He is originally a Christian who converted to Islam and when he joins ISIS, he kind of discovers a very deep-rooted sense of purpose. He feels like everything is going his way, even if it means abandoning his moral compass.

Are you convinced with the subject of the movie that it is true?

Of course, in fact many people from Kerala are messaging us that this is real, this has happened to us or happened to people we know. I definitely believe that. I feel even if this has happened to one or two persons, the story is worth talking about.

What about the number that was mentioned in the trailer and kicked a storm?

That kind of details, facts and figures are definitely there with the director. It would be wiser to talk to people who have done their research on the same. They will have answers for all the queries. I am limited in my knowledge as an actor. For me the character was so interesting and presented certain challenges for me as an actor.

What training did you take to get into the character of an ISIS militant?

There were a lot of articles that I was reading. I watched films like Caliphate, the show Family Man also talked a little bit of ISIS involvement. There are many documentaries on the same to get a basic understanding of the world we are dwelling into, what kind of people they are, what kind of work they are doing.

While going through the script or while working on it, did you have an idea of how controversial this could become?

Absolutely not. At the script level, I was looking at the human story and it talks about the trauma these women are going through and everything that surrounds them, their journey from something that is incredibly manipulative and then traumatic and some sort of change and hope, that was the story for me. None knew that this would become the conversation of the country. We just gave our heart and soul to the story that was presented to us. There were no expectations of something becoming this big.

Is it stressful to see protests against the film? Does it make you fear for your safety?

Going by all the accolades, comments, reviews I am getting on my social media personally; what I found most interesting is what lot of people were saying, like one example, 'we hated you so much during the film, but looking at your profile, it looks like you are devta manas (angel).' That was really funny. They have been complimenting me for pulling off the character which they have unanimously hated. Thankfully there is an understanding of the difference between the real world and the reel world, especially today, thanks to social media. Earlier, what people saw on screen, they expected the actor to be the same exact person in reality.

Do you have a message for those who are asking for a ban on the film and are questioning its credibility?

No matter what anybody says, this is the heart-wrenching story of young women who fall into this whole ISIS scene. They are put through unimaginable trauma, for me that is the story. If you haven't seen the film and you are calling it out and saying its a very controversial topic, I would request you to go and watch it once and then make a call if its a good film or a bad film. It is important for us to see films objectively.