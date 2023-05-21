The Kerala Story box office day 16: Film's single day collection higher than opening figure, makes total of 187 crore

The Kerala Story which claims to be a true story based on the conversion of young women and being recruited by the terror group Islamic State (ISIS) is now moving closer to the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film collected ₹9.15 crore on its third Saturday in theatres which takes its collection to ₹187.47. The film had opened at ₹8 crore and went on to register growth day by day. Also read: The Kerala Story's Sonia Balani not in mood to celebrate success: 'The subject is so dark, a true story'

Sonia Balani in a still from The Kerala Story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday that the film could again register a double-digit figure on Sunday. Sharing the total collection of the film till now, he wrote, “#TheKeralaStory shows its strength on [third] Sat… Biz jumps yet again [+38.64%]… Should hit double digits today [Sun], taking it closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 187.47 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh tweeted The Kerala Story's collections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kerala Story has been directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah. It stars Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani among the lead cast. The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was released in theatres on May 5.

On Saturday, a special screening of the film was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) amid a protest by some students. Despite the heavy police force deployed at the venue, FTII Students' Association (FTIISA) staged a protest claiming the student community was not informed about the show. The screening, organised by MITEE Film Society, was scheduled to start at 9.30 am but it was delayed by an hour, sources said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director Sudipto Sen visited the campus and interacted with protesting students. "Some students were not allowed to enter the theatre. We spoke with students. No law and order situation was created on the campus. We didn't select FTII. We came here since we were invited," he said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers. This is expected to enable the film's release in the two states again.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.