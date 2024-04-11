The Kerala Story criticised by religious leaders of the state during Eid sermons: ‘We should not become tools…’

While addressing the faithful at the famed Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi cautioned against attempts by vested interests to create division in society. He said the screening of the controversial movie The Kerala Story and the ongoing discussions revolving around it were part of such attempts. (Also Read – Adah Sharma defends anti-JNU remark in Bastar The Naxal Story teaser: ‘Like I said during The Kerala Story...’) Religious leaders in the state criticise The Kerala Story during Eid celebration

"Such movies are propagating things that are completely baseless. I have only one thing to tell to those people who screen such movies... We should not be become tools in the hands of those who spread lies," Maulavi said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“An art should not be something that creates division in society, on the other hand it should be the one which persuades people to live a harmonious life,” he added.

During his sermon, prominent Islamic scholar Hussain Madavoor also criticised the Bollywood film, saying that there is no love jihad in the country as claimed by the movie.

Sudipto Sen-directed The Kerala Story, which hit theatres last year, tells the story of a group of women from Kerala who were forced to convert to Islam and join ISIS.

The controversial movie, screened by public broadcaster Doordarshan last week, has been drawing sharp reactions cutting across politics in Kerala since its release.

The religious leaders came out against the movie days after the Idukki Diocese had screened it as part of an intense training programme for teenagers, which triggered a widespread row in Kerala.