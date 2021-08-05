The pandemic has been both kind and harsh: Vidushi Mehra

Seen in films like Raees, Fugly, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, actor and stage producer Vidushi Mehra is glad to be able to play a role of a life coach in real life. This way, she wants to reach out to those in need of coping with anxiety and stress in such unprecedented times.

“The pandemic has been both kind and harsh-- kind because it gave me an opportunity to develop my business skills and start as a life coach I want to use the medium of acting to help people in their professional and personal capacity. I try helping all be it kids or elders --to overcome Covid blues and if I can be the source for them, then nothing like it,” says the Moh Maya Money and No One Killed Jessica actor.

Also work as an actor continues to pour in for Vidhusi, who made her way to films through stage. “I love acting, be it on stage or in front of the camera, So, come what may I have to act all my life. I shot for Collar Bomb that released recently along with that I also wrapped Anurag Kashyap’s Dobara, which is slated either for year-end or in 2022. But as things are not certain, we don’t know whether it will be out in theatres or on OTT.”

Being a mother, Vidhusi says she cherishes her time with kids as she has been occupied with films and her theatre company. “Everything in life has its pros and cons. We cannot constantly ask for positives and curse negatives. As kids have been home for long now, one has to adjust and adapt. I keep on telling my children to live in the moment as whatever time we are living today will never come back.”