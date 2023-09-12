The Vaccine War trailer: It's Indian scientists vs naysayers in Vivek Agnihotri's next film

On Tuesday, the much-awaited trailer of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War was released. Starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles, the film is said to be India's first-ever Bio-science film and also a true story. The trailer shows the struggle of Indian scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri fears ‘backlash will increase’ after The Kashmir Files' National Award win

The Vaccine War trailer

The trailer opens with Nana Patekar as the head of scientists, who take on their remarkable journey to create India's first vaccine against Covid-19. From budget constraints to negative narratives in the media, these scientists face it all. The trailer also spoke about the number of female scientists working on the vaccine.

Anupam Kher plays the role of PM. Raima Sen appears as a journalist, who aims to tarnish the image of the indigenous vaccine and the government. The trailer also comes with scenes which refer to lines from Mahabharat.

Internet react to The Vaccine War trailer

Reacting to the trailer, several people on social media have shared their excitement for the film. One of them wrote, “Thank you to Vivek Agnihotri ji for showing the effort of Indian scientists and Indian government and exposing the anti-national people.” “Now I realised why everyone's eyes were full of tears after watching this movie. It's emotion which came directly from the bottom of the heart. Bharat can do it,” added another one. Someone also said, “What a trailer...Hat's off Vivek.”

Previously, the makers had released the teaser of The Vaccine War which received appreciation from many. They started off their film campaign with a special screening in the US where the film received a standing ovation.

The description of the film reads, “The Vaccine War talks about the struggle of Indian scientists behind the development of vaccines and also unfolds many stories that went behind the curtains.” It is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.

