The Vvaan box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film has a bumper Sunday, crosses 33 crore

The VVaan box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer folk and horror fantasy thriller The Vvaan Force of the Forrest hit theatres this Friday. The film performed well on its opening day and went on to show growth on its second day of release. Has the film managed to show improvement on Sunday? Let's take a closer look.

The Vvaan box office report

The Vvaan box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia star in this film.

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According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has joined the list of major releases to work big time in the ‘non-national chains’ and ‘single screens’. "The Vvaan takes a big step forward, hitting double digits on Saturday, with the mass pockets and heartland delivering excellent business... Growth on Saturday: 40.52%. This is IMPORTANT... Several mass entertainers – #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, #BhoothBangla, #WTTJ, #Dhamaal4, #Awarapan2, and #MirzapurTheMovie – have worked big time in the *non-national chains* and *single screens* across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres in 2026, and #TheVvaan is the latest addition to attract housefull boards,” Taran Adarsh wrote.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Vvaan Force of the Forrest has managed to collect ₹14 crore. It is the highest single-day haul for the film so far, reflecting that has shown its strong foothold in the opening weekend, despite strong competition from a number of releases, like Nani's The Paradise, and Marvel's re-release Avengers Endgame Encore.

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{{^usCountry}} On its opening day, the film collected ₹8 crore, and on Saturday it showed growth and managed a haul of ₹11.25 crore. This brings the total box office collection after three days to ₹33.25 crore by 10 PM. About the Vvaan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On its opening day, the film collected ₹8 crore, and on Saturday it showed growth and managed a haul of ₹11.25 crore. This brings the total box office collection after three days to ₹33.25 crore by 10 PM. About the Vvaan {{/usCountry}}

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Karan Johar was full of praise for Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film, following its weekend box office collections. In an Instagram story on Sunday, Karan Johar shared the film’s clip and wrote, “Vvan has HIT the box office and the bulls eye!!! Congratulations and big love and where’s the party guys??”

The film revolves around a rational Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar, around the time of Chhath Puja.

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Actors Sunil Grover, Avtar Gill and Anup Soni, round off the cast of the film. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.