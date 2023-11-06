Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger 3 advance booking for day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film earns 4.2 crore already ahead of Diwali release

Tiger 3 advance booking for day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film earns 4.2 crore already ahead of Diwali release

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 06, 2023 09:29 AM IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Diwali release, Tiger 3, is open for advance booking. It will release on November 2. Emraan Hashmi also stars in the film.

Tiger 3 advance booking: The craze for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is on a rise as the film is set to hit the screens on Diwali, November 12. It has earned 4.2 crore in advance booking for the opening day with more than 140000 tickets sold already, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The spy film stars Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist. Also read: Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Aishwarya Rai decks up in red; Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also attend

More about Tiger 3

Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3 trailer.

The report says that the earnings in advance booking are from 7,392 shows. The collection is from the booking for the opening day. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is certified ‘UA’ and stands at 2 hours and 33 minutes.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared an update on the advance booking for Tiger 3. He tweeted Sunday evening, “Exclusive… Tiger 3 advance booking status at national chains… Note: [Sunday] Day 1 business…PVR-Inox: 47,000 Cinepolis: 9,100. Total: 56,100 tickets sold… 7 days to release.”

Meanwhile, Salman made a late night entry at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on Sunday. He did not adhere to the ethnic dress code and was spotted in casuals. He is also busy hosting the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 17.

Tiger 3 star cast

On Sunday, there were reports that not just Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan but Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War had also joined Tiger 3 in an interesting cameo. Tiger 3 reportedly also has Revathi, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey among the ensemble cast.

As per ANI, an industry informer said, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe! No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3! A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when Tiger 3 releases in theatres on November 12!"

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
Salman Khan katrina kaif emraan hashmi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP