Tiger 3 advance booking for day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film earns 4.2 crore already ahead of Diwali release

Tiger 3 advance booking: The craze for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is on a rise as the film is set to hit the screens on Diwali, November 12. It has earned ₹4.2 crore in advance booking for the opening day with more than 140000 tickets sold already, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The spy film stars Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist. Also read: Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Aishwarya Rai decks up in red; Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also attend

More about Tiger 3

Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3 trailer.

The report says that the earnings in advance booking are from 7,392 shows. The collection is from the booking for the opening day. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is certified ‘UA’ and stands at 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared an update on the advance booking for Tiger 3. He tweeted Sunday evening, “Exclusive… Tiger 3 advance booking status at national chains… Note: [Sunday] Day 1 business…PVR-Inox: 47,000 Cinepolis: 9,100. Total: 56,100 tickets sold… 7 days to release.”

Meanwhile, Salman made a late night entry at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on Sunday. He did not adhere to the ethnic dress code and was spotted in casuals. He is also busy hosting the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 17.

Tiger 3 star cast

On Sunday, there were reports that not just Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan but Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War had also joined Tiger 3 in an interesting cameo. Tiger 3 reportedly also has Revathi, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey among the ensemble cast.

As per ANI, an industry informer said, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe! No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3! A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when Tiger 3 releases in theatres on November 12!"

