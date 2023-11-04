After Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to have cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3; fans rejoice

Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3

Hrithik's Kabir from the War franchise will be joining Salman in Tiger 3. The report quoted a source as saying, “Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12.”

"Three of India’s biggest superstars – Salman, SRK & Hrithik – are in the same universe and now also the same film. This is definitely a moment to celebrate for all the cine-goers. Kabir’s appearance in Tiger 3 is just the beginning of something special in the future of this universe. At this point in time, no one knows the dynamics of how the three super spies will be presented and if they will be in the same frame or not,” added the source.

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was the first film of YRF's universe to have an interconnected universe as Salman and Shah Rukh were seen sharing the screen space. Reacting to the news of Hrithik joining them, a user wrote on X, “Hope we get the three of them in one frame.” “Why ruin the experience by giving spoilers,” added another. Someone also said, “We are not ready for this.”

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 marks the onscreen reunion of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as agents Tiger and Zoya. Going by the trailer, Tiger 3 is about Salman's ‘personal fight.’ Besides saving the nation, Tiger also has a new enemy in Emraan Hashmi, who is the prime antagonist of the new part.

Tiger 3 will release on November 12. The advance booking of tickets will begin on Sunday.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON