Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film likely to open at 40 cr in India

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Diwali release, Tiger 3, is all set to open big at the domestic box office. As reported by Mint, the spy thriller has opened at ₹40 crore on Sunday. This makes Tiger 3 the third biggest opener of both Salman and Katrina. (Also Read: Tiger 3: 'We believe in Salman Khan's stardom, so decided on Diwali release', says YRF distribution VP)

Tiger 3 opening day

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reunited for Tiger 3 after Bharat

The opening day box office collection of Tiger 3 at ₹40 crore makes it Salman's third highest opener after Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 period drama Bharat ( ₹42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo ( ₹40.35 crore), which also released on the occasion of Diwali.

Tiger 3 would turn out to be the third biggest opener for Katrina after Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2018 period action adventure film Thugs of Hindostan ( ₹52.25 crore), also produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, and Bharat.

Why Diwali day release?

In an interview to India Today, YRF distribution head Rohan Malhotra explained the production house's contentious decision to release Tiger 3 on Diwali day, which also happens to be a Sunday. He said, "Had we followed the conventional way, we would have released the film on Republic Day, where we were definitely assured a certain number. But at YRF, we focused on the lifetime business of the film and we came a day earlier. It worked like a dream. We got insane numbers. It came from a simple belief that we had made a good film with a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and Adi, and all of us at YRF believed in his stardom.”

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in Salman and Katrina's spy thriller franchise. It's also the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes the likes of War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, “While the story and broad plot of Tiger 3 is quite intricate and complex with a new twist and turn waiting to unfold every few minutes, what remains problematic is the inconsistent pace.”

