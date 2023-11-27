Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tiger 3 box office collection day 16: Salman Khan's film likely to mint over 2 crore on third Monday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 27, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 16: Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise.

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 16: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film released in theatres on November 12. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is likely to mint close to 274 crore in India by its third Monday. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. (Also Read | Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 15)

Tiger 3 box office collection

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned 187.65 crore [Hindi: 183 crore; Telugu: 4.02 crore; Tamil: 63 lakh] in week one. The week two collection of the film is 67.22 crore [Hindi: 66 crore; Telugu: 75 lakh; Tamil: 47 lakh]. On day 13 the film minted 3.81 crore [Hindi: 3.75 crore; Telugu: 4 lakh; Tamil: 2 lakh] and on day 14 5.77 crore [Hindi: 5.75 crore; Telugu: 1 lakh; Ta: 1 lakh].

On day 15 the film minted 6.75 crore [Hindi: 6.7 crore; Telugu: 3 lakh; Tamil: 2 lakh]. The film is likely to mint 2.49 crore nett in India on day 16 for all languages. This will take the film's total collection to 273.69 crore at the domestic box office.

About Tiger 3

Apart from Salman and Katrina Kaif, the action thriller film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Tiger 3 has minted 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

More about Tiger franchise

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments -- Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai--the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).

Ek Tha Tiger, which was released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

