Tiger 3 box office collection day 16: Salman Khan's film likely to mint over 2 crore on third Monday

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 16: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film released in theatres on November 12. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is likely to mint close to ₹274 crore in India by its third Monday. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. (Also Read | Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 15)

Tiger 3 box office collection

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned ₹187.65 crore [Hindi: ₹183 crore; Telugu: ₹4.02 crore; Tamil: ₹63 lakh] in week one. The week two collection of the film is ₹67.22 crore [Hindi: ₹66 crore; Telugu: ₹75 lakh; Tamil: ₹47 lakh]. On day 13 the film minted ₹3.81 crore [Hindi: ₹3.75 crore; Telugu: ₹4 lakh; Tamil: ₹2 lakh] and on day 14 ₹5.77 crore [Hindi: ₹5.75 crore; Telugu: ₹1 lakh; Ta: ₹1 lakh].

On day 15 the film minted ₹6.75 crore [Hindi: ₹6.7 crore; Telugu: ₹3 lakh; Tamil: ₹2 lakh]. The film is likely to mint ₹2.49 crore nett in India on day 16 for all languages. This will take the film's total collection to ₹273.69 crore at the domestic box office.

About Tiger 3

Apart from Salman and Katrina Kaif, the action thriller film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Tiger 3 has minted ₹400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

More about Tiger franchise

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments -- Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai--the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).

Ek Tha Tiger, which was released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

