Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 15: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film mints 447 crore

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 15: Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film released in theatres on November 12. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official account of Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the latest numbers. Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. (Also Read | Tiger 3 box office collection day 15) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 worldwide BO collection

YRF shared a poster which read, "The highest-grossing Diwali release in the history of Indian cinema (Indian languages). ₹447 crore ($53.86m) worldwide gross. India ₹331 crore GBOC ( ₹272.43 cr NBOC). Overseas ₹116 cr GBOC ($14.02m)."

The production banner tweeted along with it, "Catch the high-octane action unfold in cinemas now. Watch #Tiger3 at your nearest big screen in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far minted ₹272.13 crore nett in India.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai-- the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

Ek Tha Tiger, which released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman on Shah Rukh, Tiger 3 and Pathaan

Speaking about Shah Rukh and his cameo appearance in Tiger 3, Salman told news agency PTI, "They (fans) have known our history from Karan Arjun'. They have always liked us. He has a very strong fan following and so do I. When we come together, that creates euphoria in theatres, it creates history."

“These are just guest appearances that we have done in Tiger and Pathaan and it has created such a big buzz that some people are comparing us to Jai and Veeru. He is Jai and I’m Veeru. It is not like we are shooting and working, nothing like that. We get along fine. Chill time. We do our job and we chill after that, he goes back home, I go home, and come back the next day," he had added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place