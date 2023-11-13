Tiger 3 box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan film expected to overtake opening day haul, earn 54 crore

Salman Khan's Diwali release Tiger 3 had a bumper opening at the box office. The spy thriller had opened at ₹44 crore on Sunday. Now, as per early estimates in a report from Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has now minted around ₹54.67 Cr India nett on its second day for all languages. This makes it the second highest collection for the second day for a Hindi movie. The total collection now stand at ₹98 crores after two days. (Also read: Salman Khan reacts to video of fans bursting firecrackers while watching Tiger 3: ‘This is dangerous’)

Tiger 3 Day 2 collections

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the Tiger 3 poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If the estimates prove right, Tiger 3 will overthrow Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and its second day collections at the Indian box office. Jawan had grossed ₹53 crores nett on its second day of release. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan collected around ₹70 crore in Hindi on day 2, the Republic Day holiday.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 marks the return of Katrina Kaif as Zoya while Emraan Hashmi joins the franchise as the lead antagonist. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan have cameos in the film. It is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

Salman Khan on recent firecracker incident

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, fans of Salman Khan caused chaos at a theatre in Malegaon when they lit firecrackers during a show of Tiger 3. Many other members of the audience were seen running for safety inside the theatre. Salman reacted to the incident and took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday to say, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read, "While the story and broad plot of Tiger 3 is quite intricate and complex with a new twist and turn waiting to unfold every few minutes, what remains problematic is the inconsistent pace. Especially the first half is quite underwhelming with nothing that leaves you awestruck."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON