Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film crosses 160 cr in India, likely to earn over 20 cr on Wednesday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 15, 2023 10:25 PM IST

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has crossed the 160 crore mark in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is likely to earn over 20 crore on its first Wednesday. The film released in theatres on November 12. (Also Read | Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film grosses 240 crore)

Tiger 3 box office collection

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return as Tiger and Zoya.

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned 44.5 crore [Hindi: 43 crore; Telugu: 1.3 crore; Tamail: 2 lakh] on Sunday, 59 crore [Hindi: 58 crore; Telugu: 78 lakh; Tamil: 22 lakh] on Monday and 44 crore [Hindi: 43.5 crore; Telegu: 4 lakh; Tamil: 1 lakh] on Tuesday.

Tiger 3 earned around 20.1 crore nett in India on its fourth day for all languages. The film has so far minted 167.6 crore.

What Katrina said about Tiger 3 success

Katrina Kaif reacted to the box office success of Tiger 3. As quoted by news agency ANI, she said, "It's truly delightful to witness the widespread entertainment that Tiger 3 is bringing to people across the nation this Diwali. It's amazing to see audiences from all corners of the country joyfully dancing in the theatres! The enthusiasm, cheers, and whistles from the audience reflect the incredible time they are having at the cinemas during this festive season."

Katrina further said, "As someone dedicated to providing entertainment, this holds immense significance for me. I take great pride in Tiger 3 and I am elated that each film in this franchise has created enduring memories for the audience to cherish. This year has been phenomenal for Hindi cinema, and I am thrilled that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by audiences in the theatres."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. In the film, Katrina reprises her role of Zoya. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

HT Entertainment Desk

