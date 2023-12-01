Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 19: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film grosses 463 crore

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 19: Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film released in theatres on November 12. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has shared a press note stating that the film is all set to cross ₹500 crore gross globally. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in leading roles. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal recalls his reaction to Katrina Kaif's towel scene in Tiger 3: 'I don’t want you to beat me up') Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 global box office collection

A part of the note read, "There were times when Salman Khan's megastardom came into play and did wonders at the box office. An evident example of this was witnessed with his latest release, Tiger3, which, despite being a fractured release colliding with the World Cup and having a box office run at the box office without a single holiday, the film has raked ₹463 crore gross worldwide and is inching towards the numbers of ₹500 crore."

It also added, "The film scored history by becoming the only Indian film to collect ₹50 crore globally on Laxmi Pujan, or Diwali Day, and it also became the highest opener for Salman Khan and triumphed at the box office by attaining super-hit status at the box office...With Tiger 3, the superstar has delivered a consecutive 17th, ₹100 crore film at the Indian box office."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RAW agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

Ek Tha Tiger, which released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman on Shah Rukh, Tiger 3 and Pathaan

Speaking about Shah Rukh and his cameo appearance in Tiger 3, Salman told news agency PTI, "They (fans) have known our history from Karan Arjun'. They have always liked us. He has a very strong fan following and so do I. When we come together, that creates euphoria in theatres, it creates history."

