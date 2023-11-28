Vicky Kaushal recalls his reaction to Katrina Kaif's towel scene in Tiger 3: 'I don’t want you to beat me up'

Vicky Kaushal is busy with the promotional rounds of his upcoming release Sam Bahadur. In an interview with The Indian Express however, the actor reacted to the viral towel scene of Katrina Kaif from Tiger 3 where she is seen fighting with another woman at a Turkish hamam. Vicky recalled his reaction watching that particular scene in theatre with Katrina and how he told her, “I don’t want you to beat me up wearing a towel!” (Also read: Vicky Kaushal calls Raman Raghav his worst performance so far) Vicky Kaushal has reacted to Katrina's viral scene from Tiger 3.

Vicky talks about Katrina's towel scene

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vicky said, “So, I had gone for the screening of the film, and we were watching the film. Obviously, when the sequence came, in the middle of the sequence, I leaned towards her and said, ‘I don’t want to argue with you from now on. I don’t want you to beat me up wearing a towel.’ I thought it was incredible the way she pulled it off. I told her, ‘You are probably the most amazing action actress Bollywood has.’ So, I am really proud of the hard work she puts in. It is very inspiring to see her.”

Katrina on towel scene

Earlier, Katrina had spoken about the particular scene too. In a press note from Yash Raj Films, Katrina said, “It was a difficult sequence to shoot because it has hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy hammam. [Due to the steam], gripping, fending, and landing the punches and kicks was a challenge. I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India." Katrina added, “I love doing risky action sequences, and this franchise has always given me the opportunity to take things several notches higher. [In] Zoya, the audience gets to see a woman who can fight as well as a man.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 has minted ₹273.69 crore at the domestic box office till now. As the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, it is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It also has Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Backed by RSVP Movies, the film will release on December 1.

