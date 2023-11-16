Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 4: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film grosses 271 crore

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 4: The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller is inching towards the ₹300 crore club at the global box office. As per a press note by the makers of the film on Thursday, Tiger 3 has earned over ₹270 crore, worldwide, within four days of its release. (Also Read | Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film crosses ₹160 cr in India)

Tiger 3 global earnings

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A part of the statement read, “After having set its strong feet at the box office in India, the film also went on to rule the global box office by collecting ₹271.50 crore gross in just four days. Tiger 3 is currently ruling the box office windows across the world.”

It added, "The film has emerged as an ultimate entertainer of the Diwali season that has grabbed its stronghold not just in India but also worldwide." The film's gross worldwide collection stood at ₹240 crore on Wednesday.

Tiger 3 domestic box office collection

As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has earned around ₹12.55 crore nett in India on its fifth day for all languages. So far, the film has minted ₹181.7 crore at the domestic box office since its release.

About Tiger 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. It released on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Tiger 3 is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RAW agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first part, Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON