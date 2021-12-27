‘Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi’: What Salman Khan told dad Salim Khan after snake bite incident. Watch

Salman Khan gave fans and family a minor scare as he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday. The following day, the actor was back at the farmhouse, having received treatment at a hospital in Navi Mumbai. Speaking to media outside the farmhouse, Salman quipped that he had told dad Salim Khan that “Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai (both Tiger and the snake are alive)”.

Talking to the media in the early hours of Monday, the actor said the snake had entered one of the rooms of his farmhouse and he had gone to rescue it when the incident happened. The Bollywood star said the children were scared when the snake entered the room, following which he went in to take stock of the situation.

However, the actor said that even though his family was worried for a while, it was not a big issue. In fact, when a worried Salim Khan asked him about the snake, Salman made a joke referring to his character of Tiger, a spy in the blockbuster films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. “When my dad came to know about this incident, he called to ask if the snake was fine and alive. So I told him Tiger and the snake both are alive. He asked if we hurt the snake, I said we didn't, we handled it with utmost care and love and left it in the jungle,” he told reporters, speaking in Hindi.

The actor said the snake was still there when he returned to the farmhouse from the hospital. Salman joked that he let the snake out in the jungle, but not before clicking a picture with it. He said, “My sister was quite scared with the whole incident, but I made friends with the snake and got a picture clicked with it before leaving it in the jungle. It must have also bit me because it was scared.”

Salman is at his Panvel farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday on Monday. The celebrations are being attended by several of the actor's friends from the film industry.

(With PTI inputs)

