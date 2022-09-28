Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff crashes dad Jackie's interview, gives him cute kiss. Watch

Published on Sep 28, 2022 07:42 PM IST

Tiger Shroff adorably kissed Jackie Shroff while he was in the middle of an interview. Here's what happened next.

Tiger Shroff made a surprise entry during Jackie Shroff's interview at home.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tiger Shroff shares a close bond with his father Jackie Shroff and their latest video is proof. The Heropanti actor unintentionally gatecrashed Jackie’s interview and shared a glimpse of the incident on social media. He also called it a cute moment and apologised to his father. Also read: Jackie Shroff says moms started calling him Tiger Shroff's daddy after Heropanti

Jackie Shroff was talking to an interviewer via video call from his house. He was sitting on a chair while Tiger walked into his room, unawares. After the interviewer realised Tiger’s entry, Tiger smiled and waved towards the camera before exiting the room. He also quickly kissed Jackie on his cheek after stepping inside the room.

Sharing the video of the same, Tiger wrote, “Unintentionally gate crashing my dad’s interview (happy face emoji) but cuteee. Sorry to cut in like that.” He also tagged the radio station that was conducting the interview. The post grabbed the attention of celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Dino Morea, Shilpa Shetty and Rahul Dev among others.

Tiger Shroff is the son of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. He also has a sister, Krishna Shroff. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Heropanti, opposite Kriti Sanon. Tiger was last seen in the sequel of the same film with Tara Sutaria, which didn’t work at the box office. It also had Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist.

Recently, Tiger opened up about the debacle of Heropanti 2 on social media. When a fan asked him, ‘Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (How did you feel after working on Heropanti 2?), Tiger replied, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film's release, but not after the release).”

Tiger will be next seen in Ganpath: Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for release around Christmas 2022. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and also announced his new film Screw Dheela, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

