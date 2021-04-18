Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani spotted at airport, his mom Ayesha is all hearts. See pics

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff seem to be heading out for a vacation together. The rumoured couple was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning.

Disha was seen in a pink crop top, blue shrug and ripped blue jeans with a pink mask. Tiger was seen in an all-black look, wearing a black shirt, black pants, dark sunglasses and a mask.

Their pictures from the airport were shared by many paparazzi accounts on Instagram. Reacting to one such post, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff left a bunch of red heart emojis.

Disha later took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture from what appeared to be the airport lounge. She was seen sitting on a leather couch, showing the peace sign while pouting with her eyes closed.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for years now. They have gone on multiple vacations together (without sharing pictures with each other), on lunch dates, dinners with his family and more. However, they have not made their relationship public yet.

Disha had told Bollywood Hungama during the promotions of her film Bharat in 2019, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed... but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Disha will be seen next in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Her last appearance was in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.

Tiger released two songs and their music videos in the last year -- Unbelievable, and Casanova. He was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released just days before the lockdown came into force in March last year.

He will be seen next with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. He also has Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.