Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff explains his 'interesting genetic tadka', with roots in Turkmenistan, France, Mongolia, Bengal
bollywood

Tiger Shroff explains his 'interesting genetic tadka', with roots in Turkmenistan, France, Mongolia, Bengal

Tiger Shroff explained his 'cocktail' of genes in an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch. Tiger has Mongolian-Chinese and French roots.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Tiger Shroff's grandmother is of Mongolian-Chinese origin, from Turkmenistan.

Tiger Shroff in an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, spoke about his mixed roots. Tiger, the son of actor Jackie Shroff and former model Ayesha Shroff, can trace his roots to Mongolia and France.

On Pinch, Arbaaz Khan said that Tiger Shroff has an 'interesting genetic tadka' and asked the actor to explain it to his fans. "Your genetics are a cocktail, from your father's side, from your mother's side," Arbaaz said.

Tiger replied, "My dad's dad is Gujarati. Dad's mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese. She's a Muslim. Mom's mom is French, and mom's dad is Bengali. So I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me."

In a 2015 interview to PTI, Jackie had said how he would want to make a documentary of his mother one day. "I have grown up listening to my mother’s stories about how she and her siblings along with their grandmother came from central Asia to the island city of Mumbai. Hers’ is a great story and I want to chronicle it. I want to write it or if not that then I will surely make a documentary on her journey."

To The Telegraph, he had said, "My father was from Rajkot in Kathiawad, Gujarat and my mother, from Turkmenistan, which was then a part of the USSR. Both didn’t have a problem marrying someone from a land far away from theirs. I learnt the value of tolerance and coexistence, respecting and loving each other as fellow human beings."

Also read: Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called 'bikini babe' by Ram Gopal Varma

Tiger made his debut with Heropanti in 2014. He has since appeared in hit action films such as Baaghi, which spawned two sequels, and War. Up next he has Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and a new franchise-starter, Ganapath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff jackie shroff arbaaz khan show ayesha shroff

Related Stories

bollywood

Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called 'bikini babe' by Ram Gopal Varma

PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:48 PM IST
bollywood

Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called a 'heroine', has Salman Khan-style response to question about virginity

PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious

Yaadon Ki Baarat with Kishore Da
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP