Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon ‘really practised hard’ for Ganapath despite low oxygen levels in Ladakh: Director Vikas Bahl

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who is all set to come up with an action thriller film Ganapath: A Hero is Born, revealed how Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon practised action sequences in challenging weather conditions and low oxygen levels at locales of Ladakh. (Also Read | Ganapath trailer: Immortal Tiger Shroff fights for his people in a dystopic CGI-fest with Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan)

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in stills from Ganapath: A Hero is Born.

The makers have shot an extensive chunk of the film's crucial action sequence in the locales of Ladakh, where they have shot a major and intense action sequence.

Throwing light on the same, director Vikas Bahl said, “While there have been a lot of films that have shot action in Ladakh before, we got really lucky as we shot on a completely new terrain. It was an abandoned town above Lamayuru where most sequences were shot. So yes, the weather conditions were unfriendly and erratic, with constant dips in oxygen levels. But Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman sir really practised hard on days off as well as in between action scenes, in spite of the challenging weather conditions and low oxygen levels.”

"Our base was far from the actual shoot locations, but the entire crew was very supportive and hands-on, as it was not easy shifting equipment, costumes, props, etc. from one terrain to another. So yes, we did manage to pull off a really difficult shoot well because we had a great team. Also, I would like to give a big thanks and special mention to the locals who not only helped us acclimatize and adapt to the tough weather conditions but helped us every step of the way to complete an otherwise gruelling shoot schedule," Vikas added.

On Thursday, makers unveiled the much-awaited second song Jai Ganesha. Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company treated fans with a song video. Tiger wore a dhoti and grooved to the devotional song.

A few days ago, the makers launched the first song, Hum Aaye Hain, which has been trending across all platforms ever since its release. Continuing the musical journey of the film, the makers released the much-awaited Jai Ganesha song. The high-on-beat song Jai Ganesha is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are penned by Akshay Tripathi.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl Ganapath: A Hero is Born stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans. The trailer began with a voiceover introducing Tiger as the 'chosen one'.

The voice also said that he is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger can be seen acting in high-octane action scenes. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon).

Amitabh Bachchan also marked his special appearance in the trailer. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

