Tiger Shroff makes fun of his own dance step, says 'I think I really wanted to go to bathroom'. Kriti Sanon reacts '

Tiger Shroff is known for his dancing skills. The actor cracked a joke on one of his dance steps in his latest post on Instagram. Tiger shared an impressive video of him dancing along with a funny caption, pointing at how it seems like he wanted to rush to the bathroom. His Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon and several of his fans and followers reacted to the post. Also read: Koffee With Karan 7 trailer: Tiger Shroff goes 'commando' all the time

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "I think really wanted to go to the bathroom during this shot…" He is seen doing some quick leg movements during a dance rehearsal. A biker is seen driving around him in circles as he continues to do his dance step.

The video received more than 4.45 lakh ‘likes’ on Instagram. Kriti Sanon dropped laughing emojis in reaction to the post. A fan commented, “That's how I walk on a marble floor barefooted during a hot summer afternoon.” Another said, “hahahahahahah...in that mode you are doing perfect.” A fan even said, “Tiger choti bacchi ho kya (are you a small kid)?” Saregama record label called it ‘a whistle worthy performance’ in the comments section.

Tiger has wrapped up the shoot of his new film Ganapath. It will release in theatres on December 23 this year. After a tough schedule in Ladakh, the actor will now begin preparations for Rambo, followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar.

Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2, which released in April in theatres. The actor has said he was left heartbroken on its dismal box office performance. Talking about how he deals with disappointments, he told PTI in an interview, “It was definitely heartbreaking. I'm extremely connected to all my movies. So it takes a toll on me every time if a film doesn't work. I bounce back by immersing myself in work. The show must go on.”

