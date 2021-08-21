Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff is locked and loaded for action, Ranveer Singh calls it 'bawal'. Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film Ganapath will have a theatrical release next year on December 23. To be directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl, the film features Tiger's Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead. On Saturday, a short teaser was shared online which revealed the release date and gave a peek into Tiger's look in the film.

The actor shared it on Instagram and wrote: "Uski hategi to sabki fategi, Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022." The video showed Tiger in the mood for combat in the background of a city with fire burning everywhere. A number of his industry friends reacted.

Ranveer Singh wrote 'bawal', while TV actor Karan Tacker said 'kadak'. Disha Patani dropped a bunch of fire emojis.

The movie is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.

Tiger said Ganapath is his career's most ambitious and challenging project. "This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well the idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and Ganapath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here," the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

Vikas, whose last directorial venture was Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, said he is both excited and nervous about the movie.

"There are a few hurdles given the pandemic situation worldwide but we have a great team and there is immense excitement. Tiger keeps setting the benchmarks for us and Jackky is the adrenalin running in our system," he said.

Jackky Bhagnani added that the film maybe an actioner but has a strong emotional quotient.

"The film has great action, it has a strong emotional core that takes it to another level. Tiger's phenomenal energy, discipline, and commitment to the film have simply wowed us all.

"This is going to be a landmark film and the fact that it is releasing in my birthday month is just the perfect cherry on the cake."

Ganapath is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.



