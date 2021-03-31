Tiger Shroff poses with fan on his birthday, draws everyone's attention to his T-shirt

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture and video clip of a young fan, with whom he posed on the latter's birthday. The young boy's T-shirt had a cute message, which caught Tiger's attention.

Sharing a picture with the young boy, Tiger wrote: "Happy birthday champ hope you have the best year." The picture shows Tiger, wearing a mask, standing next to the boy and pointing at the young fan's T-shirt. On it is written in Hindi and English: "Tiger Shroff ka fan."

Tiger Shroff posted this pic as his Instagram Story.

He also shared a short video clip where the boy walks towards a camera and people wish him a 'happy birthday'. The clip was shared with the caption: "Tiger Shroff ke fan (ka) birthday hain (It is Tiger Shroff's fan's birthday) @arjun_thechamp happy birthday." The picture and clip were originally shared by Tiger's team member Kuldeep Shashi.

The young boy shows off his t-shirt.

Workwise, Tiger remains busy. During the lockdown, he debuted as a singer. He released two music videos, Unbelievable and Casanova. He also featured in both of them and displayed some amazing dance moves.

Back in September, sharing the motion poster, he had written: "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon."

Later that month, he unveiled the song and said, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet fulfilling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!”

He has also confirmed three films, Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. In Heropanti 2, he is paired with Tara Sutaria while in Ganapath, he unites with his first co-star Kriti Sanon.