Tiger Shroff posed shirtless in his new Instagram post.
Tiger Shroff posts shirtless photo as he feels the summer heat, sister Krishna says ‘any excuse to take it off’

  • Tiger Shroff raised the temperature with a shirtless picture of himself. His sister, Krishna Shroff, seemed to relate to his 'any excuse to take it off'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:44 PM IST

Tiger Shroff showed off his chiselled physique in a new shirtless photo posted on Instagram. He seemed to be feeling the sweltering summer heat as he captioned it, “Its hot af outside @shariquealy.”

Krishna Shroff, Tiger’s sister, found his post relatable. “Any excuse to take it off... I feel ya,” she wrote, adding a shrugging emoji. Dino Morea commented, “Hahahahahaha. Very Hot outside,” along with a ‘hands raised in celebration’ emoji.

Many fans dropped fire emojis on Tiger’s post. One could not stop gushing and wrote, “Awesome picture!!I have flipped throught dictionary and I'm yet to find the right word to define the kind of Smarty you possess . I have searched and searched and searched and it seems the search is meaningless . Your Cuteness is Charming l've shown your picture to my friends and they think the same thing you're 105 percent smarty in that picture .Thank you.”


Tiger was last seen on the big screen in Baaghi 3, that had limited show after theatrical release due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak last year. He also turned singer last year and has released two singles so far - Unbelievable and Casanova.

Also read | Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

Earlier this month, on his birthday, Tiger unveiled a new poster of his next, Heropanti 2, which will hit the theatres in December. The film, which also stars Tara Sutaria, is a sequel to his debut film. Sharing the poster, he wrote on Instagram, “My first love is back, action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas.”

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger has a number of films in the pipeline, including Baaghi 4 and the Rambo remake. He will also headline a new action franchise titled Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, which will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world.

Story Saved
