Tiger Shroff recreates viral ‘chhoti bacchi ho kya’ meme at Heropanti 2 event, leaves audience roaring. Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff knows just how crazy the internet has been feeling about his line from Heropanti. Lately, people on Instagram and Twitter have been sharing videos and memes based on Tiger's line from his debut movie, in which he scolds his co-star Kriti Sanon saying, “Chhoti bacchi ho kya (are you a little girl).” (Also read: Dance Deewane Junior contestant introduces his 6-pack abs to Tiger Shroff, see his reaction)

Now, Tiger decided to recreate the line at a recent event for his upcoming film, Heropanti 2. A video shared on Reddit showed Tiger asking the audience to say the line first, before showing them how it correctly done. As he says the words, the crowd erupts in a cheer and Tiger could not help but laugh.

The viral line is actually not spoken by Tiger himself but is actually the audio of a person trying to imitate Tiger in a bit more exaggerated style. Here's a sample:

Co-starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role, Heropanti 2 is about Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to be released on April 29, 2022.

Speaking about working with Tiger, Ahmed said, “Working with Tiger Shroff always feels like coming home. The way he submits to the story is commendable. He's the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently. The way he manoeuvres complex action sequences and makes them look super effortless, speaks volumes of his constant dedication because this guy really puts his 200% into his work.”

