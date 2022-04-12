Dance Deewane Junior contestant introduces his 6-pack abs to Tiger Shroff, see his reaction

Tiger Shroff is currently promoting his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The actor, along with co-star Tara Sutaria, visited the sets of dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors for the promotion of the film. During the appearance, Tiger came across a young boy who claimed to have six pack abs just like the actor and even removed his shirt to show his body. He also shared the names of each abs, named after Tiger's films. Also read: Heropanti 2 trailer: Tiger is flying with cars, fans call it ‘physics killer’

Tiger shared the show promo on his Instagram page and put a heart emoticon in the caption. The video shows choreographer Marzi Pestonji, Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor as the judges and Tiger and Tara as guests for the episode. It opens with Marzi asking a young contestant about his favourite actor. He names Tiger Shroff. His co-contestant tells Tiger that he even has six pack abs just like the actor. As Tiger went on the stage and went down on a knee to talk to him, the boy went shirtless and explained by introducing each of his abs in Hindi, “This is Heropanti, this is Baaghi, this is Baaghi 2 and this one is Baaghi 3.”

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff dropped an emotional face and face with three-hearts emoji in the comments section. Shaira Khan, wife of Heropanti director Ahmed Khan, showered the video with several clapping hands emojis. A fan also commented, “Look at this cuteness.”

Tiger went on to ask him where will he find the place for Heropanti 2. The child confirmed that he will write the film's name on his ab upon the film's release. Amused by the child's antics, Nora called him a "Junior Tiger.”

Written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman, Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger in Baaghi 3. The film is Tiger's first Eid release as it will hit theatres on April 29. Tiger channels his heroic skills as Babloo in Heropanti 2 with Tara playing the female protagonist Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui turning a mysterious antagonist named Laila. The film has been shot in international locations like Russia, China, Africa and Egypt.

