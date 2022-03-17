Heropanti 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff is flying with cars, doing somersaults; fans call the action 'physics killer'

The trailer for Tiger Shroff's upcoming action thriller Heropanti 2 was released on Thursday morning. The film is a sequel to Tiger's debut film Heropanti and also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The trailer comprised of the kind of gravity-defying action that has come to be Tiger's signature. Most fans appreciated it while some complained it looked a bit over the top. (Also read: When Tiger Shroff revealed why he changed his name from Jai Hemant Shroff)

The trailer opens with the introduction to the film's antagonist, the cyber crime mastermind Laila, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A scene where the deranged Laila stabs a man with a pen and then laughs maniacally would remind many of Heath Ledger's Joker, at least in terms of presentation. Though if the performance merits that comparison remains to be seen. The trailer then tells us that only one man can stop Laila - Babloo Ranawat, played by Tiger Shroff.

We then get a glimpse of Tiger regularly defying most laws of physics as he leaps on top of cars, does a dozen somersaults in a go, and even 'flies' holding a supercar's spoiler. This is followed by some song, dance, and drama as the film's female lead Inaaya (Tara Sutaria) is introduced. Then the action kicks into high gear as Babloo and Laila face off. The dying moments of the trailer also give a throwback to Tiger's dad Jackie Shroff's debut Hero, as Tiger is shown fighting Shaolin monks with Hero's signature flute tune playing in the background.

Fans praised the action-packed trailer. "Tiger is back with a bang," commented one fan. Another fan called Tiger 'the action king of Bollywood,' and wrote, "No one can beat him". There was a lot of praise for Nawazuddin's villain Laila as well. One comment read, "Nawazuddin is the most versatile actor and can play any role efficiently." Some, however, were a little amused by the physics-defying action. One comment read, "Tiger Shroff is back with a physics killer movie."

The film's official synopsis reads, "Babloo is a computer genius and Inaaya is a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. When they are reunited, action, drama and edge of the seat thrills follow as the world wants Babloo dead."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 releases in theatres on April 29. The first part of the film was not only Tiger's debut but also introduced Kriti Sanon to Bollywood.

