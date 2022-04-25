Tiger Shroff's fan breaks down at Heropanti 2 event, crowd goes crazy as he hugs her; fans ask, ‘chhoti bacchi ho kya’

Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Heropanti 2, the sequel to his debut film Heropanti, which was released in 2014. Fans of the actors have expressed excitement to see him recreate his action hero image from his first film. One of the fans even broke down after seeing him at a recent promotional event for the upcoming film, after which the actor hugged her, inviting cheers from the crowd. Also Read| Heropanti 2 song Whistle Baja 2.0: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunite after 8 years for a peppy remix; fans get nostalgic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Monday showed a girl who was stumbling and was being helped by the event's staff to stand straight. The post mentioned that she had fainted after seeing Tiger. One of the bouncers could be seen offering her water, but she refused, requesting a chance to meet the actor. Tiger then invited her to the stage and held her hand as she climbed the stairs. The crowd started hooting and cheering as he hugged her twice and had a short conversation with her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Instagram users had a different reaction to the incident, as many of them commented, ‘chhoti bacchi ho kya (are you a little girl).’ The phrase is from Heropanti, in which Tiger's character Bunty scolds Kriti Sanon's character Dimpy. The dialogue recently went viral on the internet with fans sharing videos and memes based on it.

Tiger himself recently recreated the line at an event for Heropanti. He asked the audience to say the line first, before showing them how it is correctly done. The crowd erupted in a cheer as he said the words.

Tiger will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria in Heropanti 2, which is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film, which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is scheduled to release on Friday, April 29. The first part of the film marked both Tiger and Kriti Sanon's Bollywood debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON