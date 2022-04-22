Heropanti 2 song Whistle Baja 2.0: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunite after 8 years for a peppy remix; fans get nostalgic

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti, reunited for the first time since the 2014 film for a song in its sequel Heropanti 2. Tiger and Kriti, whose song Whistle Baja from the first film was a hit, performed a new version of its hook step in the remix: Whistle Baja 2.0. Also Read| Tiger Shroff reacts to meme that shows him fighting 'for a reel' at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. See here

Tiger took to his social media accounts on Friday to share a link to the new song and wrote, "Mere aur @kritisanon ke naal Whistle Baja (music notes emoji) Back to my grooves with #WhistleBaja 2.0, song out now." This marks the first time Tiger and Kriti are seen together on the screen since their debut eight years ago.

In the video for the song, Tiger can be seen busting out some impressive dance moves in a colourful sequinned jacket before Kriti enters the scene in a blue dress. Tiger and Kriti then shake a leg together on the dance floor and also perform a revamped version of the hook step.

The song has been composed by AR Rahman, and sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics have been penned down by Mehboob. The original Whistle Baja song was sung by Manj Musik, Nindy Kaur, and Raftaar, with lyrics also written by Raftaar.

Fans got nostalgic after seeing Tiger and Kriti together after a long time, and said they can't wait to see their magic again. One wrote, "This song means a lot to me coz because of this song I became A Tigerian And A Kritian And this song will be most special song for me till last breath of my life ..! Kritiger thank you for coming back with this masterpiece." Another wrote, "My god after 8years this 2 back again together and we will see them sharing screen space in ganapath in dec this year super duper excited. This 2.0 is just (fire emojis)."

Tiger will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria in Heropanti 2, which is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and scheduled for a release on April 29 this year. Meanwhile, he will star opposite Kriti Sanon in Ganpath, an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl.

