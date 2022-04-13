Tiger Shroff reacts to meme that shows him fighting 'for a reel' at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. See here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much-guarded wedding has caught the attention of not just their fans but has also become a subject of memes on social media. One of the memes features Tiger Shroff and the actor has even reacted to it on his Instagram Stories. The couple is all set to tie the knot soon, with the pre-wedding celebrations probably starting from Wednesday. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Guests start arriving at venue for ceremonies. See pics

The meme was shared by a news portal with the caption, "Photographer fighting 200 bodyguards at Ranbir Alia wedding for one reel." It shows a clip from Heropanti 2 trailer that has Tiger single-handedly fighting several attackers with sticks. Tiger shared the meme on his Instagram Stories along with face with tears of joy emojis.

Tiger Shroff reacted to his meme on Instagram Stories.

Heropanti 2 is Tiger's first ever Eid release. It will hit theatres on April 29. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding continues to be a topic of discussion in the entertainment world. From different wedding dates and venues to contrasting quotes by family members, almost nothing has been revealed by the Kapoors and Bhatts ahead of the nuptials. Despite being asked several times, Neetu Kapoor has also not shared any details about it. Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt has however told Hindustan Times that the wedding will surely take place before April 20.

Meanwhile, preparations seem to be in full swing at Ranbir's house, Vastu. Security guards were seen covering their mobile cameras with stickers, hinting that the pre-wedding festivities are taking off on Wednesday. Vastu, Neetu Kapoor's house and RK Studios have already been decorated with colourful lights.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen for the first time together in Brahmastra. Ahead of the celebrations, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji even penned a note for the couple on Instagram. Fresh clips of their onscreen romance in the film have also been shared on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON