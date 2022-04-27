Tiger Shroff says he wants to play a superhero in Hollywood, calls it his ‘goal’: ‘I've failed in auditions’

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to the 2014 romantic-action film of the same name. In a new interview, Tiger revealed that he wants to play a superhero in Hollywood. Also Read: Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in spy thriller Heart Of Stone

Tiger is veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's son. He has a younger sister named Krishna Shroff. Earlier, Krishna reacted to Heropanti 2's trailer, saying, “Time to get your a-- to Hollywood, brother.”

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger said that his goal is to get into Hollywood. He said, “There is a void in terms of a young action hero in the West. There isn’t an action hero of my age group, and maybe the kind of things I do. We used to see that perhaps in the 90s. Ever since then, it’s been a while since you have seen somebody with that skill set, portraying action or the kind of action I do at least unless it’s Spider-Man or something. But that is my goal eventually to sort of getting into that space and try my luck in the West."

He added, “I have been offered a couple of times. I have auditioned and failed a couple of times in auditions, but I am still trying. So let’s see."

Co-starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role, Heropanti 2 presents Tiger as Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to be released on April 29, 2022.

Tiger also has Ganapath in the pipeline. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will also star actors Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam.

