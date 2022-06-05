Tiger Shroff wishes mother Ayesha Shroff on her bday, Disha Patani calls her amazing

Actor Tiger Shroff has shared a monochrome picture of himself with his mother Ayesha Shroff who celebrates her birthday on Sunday. Alongside the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the best mommy in the whole world. Love you so much Mamma @ayeshshroff.” Soon after he shared the post, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend-actor Disha Patani too, wished Ayesha with pictures on Instagram. (Also read: Disha Patani impresses fans with her flying kicks in new video, fans call her 'female version of Tiger Shroff')

Disha shared throwback pictures of Ayesha from different locations. She captioned them, “Happiest birthday aunty. You are the most amazing human @ayeshashroff." In her next post, she added, “And the most beautiful inside out @ayeshashroff thank you for all your unconditional love, love you @ayeshashroff."

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Instagram stories.

On the special occasion, Jackie Shroff has also revisited memories with his wife Ayesha. He treated fans to their vintage couple pictures on Instagram. Jackie’s daughter Krishna Shroff dedicated a post to Ayesha which read, “Happiest of days to my everything. I love you so much.”

Tiger and Disha starred together in the 2018 film Bhaaghi 2. Ever since then, they are rumoured to be dating. While the two have not yet confirmed their relationship, they are occasionally spotted on dinner dates, family outings and go on vacations together. They are also seen frequently commenting on each other’s social media posts. Talking about reports of his relationship with Disha, Tiger previously told Hindustan Times, “If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors’ personal life. I enjoy Disha’s company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected.”

Disha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. She will next star in the action-drama Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Tiger was last in Heropanti 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria. He will be next seen in Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon.

