Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff cheated of 58 lakh, files police case

Ayesha Shroff, former film producer, wife of Jackie Shroff and mother of Tiger Shroff, has filed a cheating case at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station. Ayesha Shroff has filed a police complaint after she was duped.

The case has been filed against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC Sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468. Further details on the case are awaited. (Also read: Ayesha Shroff shares clip from Salman Khan’s first ad with her in 1983. Watch)

Who is Ayesha Shroff?

The 63-year-old is a former model and actor. She was most memorably seen opposite Mohnish Bahl in Teri Baahon Mein (1984). She turned producer in 2000 with the Govinda-starrer Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. Her 2003 production Boom, that starred Amitabh Bachchan and featured Katrina Kaif in her Bollywood debut, bombed at the box office, forcing her family to sell their house.

Ayesha is married to actor Jackie Shroff and is the mother of actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff.

Similar police case in 2015

Ayesha filed a case of cheating and criminal intimidation against actor Sahil Khan eight years ago. She alleged that Khan failed to pay her dues worth ₹4 crore.

Latest Instagram posts

Ayesha recently posted a video of Tiger singing King and Nick Jonas’ collab Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) on her Instagram account. She captioned it as, “My beautiful, kind, loving child. May the whole world see your light.”

She also posted a montage of the photoshoot Tiger and Krishna did for the latter’s MMA Matrix Fitness Centre.

Ayesha also posted a poster of Tiger’s Bollywood debut Heropanti, which featured him and Kriti Sanon, on the ninth anniversary of the action film’s release.

