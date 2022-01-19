Tillotama Shome posts pic with unshaved armpits, reacts to woman calling it 'disgusting'

Tillotama Shome, known for starring in movies such as Sir and Monsoon Wedding, has shared a new post on Instagram. In the photo, Tillotama is seen basking in the winter sun, wearing a black tee with the word ‘un-apologetic’ written on it and showing the camera her unshaved armpits.

Tillotama has a big smile on her face in the photo. Sharing it, she wrote, “I do say ‘sorry’ a lot. Worst is when I apologise in anticipation of someone's apology, as if it's a ‘hello’. I am sorry if I did something good because I could have done it better. The visceral ones of course, slip out of your mouth in silence. The t-shirt is a reminder to use it less and mean it more." She also mentioned her unshaved underarms in her post. “Oh and about body hair, yeah not sorry about it. I wear it as I like it. It's not a statement. I also wax. I also don't. Good day,” she wrote.

While many lauded Tillotama for her post, some were a little less polite. One woman wrote in the comments section, “Sorry but its looking disgusting.” Tillotama replied to her and wrote, “Be and let other's be. Good day to you.”

Her fans told her to ignore the haters. “Haanthi chale bazaar kutte bhaunkhe hazar (The elephant walking down the street doesn't care for barking dogs) @tillotamashome you are just awesome,” wrote one. “You are a star, so resonate with it,” wrote another.

Tillotama played Alice opposite Vijay Raaz in Mira Nair's acclaimed Monsoon Wedding. She also received praise for her performance as a house help in love with her employer in Sir. She received Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for it.

Also read: Tillotama Shome: Audience has given me the license to dream big, not give in to commercial calibrations

Last year, in an interview to Cosmopolitan, Tillotama spoke about the challenges she has had to face in the industry. “I am grateful that the ‘Fair & Lovely’ obsession never entered our household. My parents were truly progressive, without even knowing it. After my debut in Monsoon Wedding, I became resentful of every offer that wanted me to play a maid. I did an American film in which the director tried to darken our skin further as we were looking ‘too beautiful to be poor’,” she said.

