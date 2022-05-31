Tillotama Shome reacts to troll wanting to see her naked like Rytasha Rathore, recalls struggle with nude scene in Qissa

Tillotama Shome opened up about lewd messages on social media as she hit back at a troll. She took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a screenshot of a message in which the troll said he wants to see her nude pictures like ones posted by actor Rytasha Rathore. In the caption, Tillotama noted that such kinds of comments disturb her a lot and explained the reason behind it. Also Read| Tillotama Shome posts pic with unshaved armpits, reacts to woman calling it 'disgusting'

She wrote, "Why did this message and the likes of it offend me so much? Is it because as a professional I struggle with intimacy and nudity on screen?" Tillotama, known for her role in critically-acclaimed movies like Sir, A Death In The Gunj, and Monsoon Wedding, further recalled the internal struggle she faced while filming a nude scene in Qissa. The Indian-German drama film in Punjabi language featured Tillotama in a nude scene as she stood up to the ghost of her father, who had forced her to live as a man to continue the family lineage.

Tillotama recalled about the scene, "I remember the moment in the film Qissa, where I had to disrobe myself and stand there talking about my breasts and my body to my father. The first reaction at seeing my own breast was a recoil at the feeling of someone watching me. The nipples looked like eyes and I felt I was watching myself. And then comes the release, of not caring about being watched."

Tillotama Shome hits back at troll.

She added, "I knew in that moment the power of the naked body as it relates to protest and political action. What the body communicates, and what decorum a spectator should inculcate. Nudity has been a tool from grassroots protests to social movement and to acts of self-acceptance and love."

Talking about the negative impact of trolls on this movement, the actor said, "But the theater of feminist protest is both expanded and challenged by this new generation of cyber-attacks. I wish us all luck as we navigate through such situations and yet continue to transgress in our own ways and at our own pace."

She ended her message by sending love to Rytasha, and clarified that she had published the screenshot featuring her name only with her permission. In the comments section, women sympathised with Tillotama and noted how such messages are common in their inboxes as well.

