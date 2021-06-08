Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tillotama Shome wins best actor award for Raahgir: The Wayfarers at UK Asian Film Festival
Tillotama Shome won the best actor award for Raahgir: The Wayfarers.
Tillotama Shome wins best actor award for Raahgir: The Wayfarers at UK Asian Film Festival

Shot in Jharkhand, Raahgir: The Wayfarers also stars Tillotama Shome, Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi. It revolves around three strangers, who live on a daily wage basis.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:51 PM IST

Actor Tillotama Shome has made everyone proud by winning the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival.

Taking to Twitter, Tillotama shared that she has won the award for her film Raahgir: The Wayfarers, which is directed by Goutam Ghose.

Shot in Jharkhand, the film also stars Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi. It revolves around three strangers, who live on a daily wage basis.

Raahgir: The Wayfarers was earlier screened at several film festivals -- including Busan International Film Festival, MAMI - Mumbai Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and Cinemasia Film Festival.


Apart from Tillotama, filmmaker Goutam Ghose has also won the award for Best Director. Sharing the news on Twitter, Tillotama wrote, "I am blessed to have worked with the wonderful director #GautamGhose and co actors @_AdilHussain @NeerajKabi1 in @raahgirthefilm.Thank you #23rdUKAsianFilmFestival @cometoUKAFF for honouring our film with these awards."

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the actor.

"Many congrats MY little tilli for making big strides ! Bug hug and loads of love. You totally deserve it," actor Vinay Pathak commented.

Also read: Pak singer Farhad Humayun dies, Arjun Mathur, Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar pay condolences: 'Thank you, Fadi'

"It will be 'Raining Awards' time for sure for you @TillotamaShome. You ably deserve all those statues, keep them coming," another social media user tweeted.

Tillotama is best known for her intense roles in movies like Qissa, Shadows of Time, The Waiting City and Children of War.

A few months ago, she had even bagged the Critics Best Actress award for her film Is Love Enough, Sir? at the 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards.

