Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi's film is all about finding love and passion for dance
bollywood

Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi's film is all about finding love and passion for dance

Time to Dance trailer continues the Indian dance film tradition of telling an engaging tale through a performing art form. Watch Isabelle Kaif in her debut role as Sooraj Pancholi makes a comeback.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.

The trailer of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi's film Time to Dance released on Thursday. A quick look tells us it is all about passion for dance and finding love eventually.

The trailer begins with an announcement about ballroom and Latin dance championship. A man named William and his dance partner, played by Isabelle, are the favourites to win, when a wrong step leads to Isabelle getting injured on the dance floor. The injury means she will not be at her best by the time of the competition. As she is still on bed recovering, William declares his intent to get another partner as "it is about winning or losing and I always choose to win".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Isabelle is part of a dance academy, with which Sooraj's and Waluscha De Sousa's characters are also associated. As a dejected Isabelle bemourns her fate, Sooraj offers to be a dance partner. He is also smitten by her.

Time to Dance will introduce ballroom and Latin dancing, first time to Indian viewers. The dance film has been directed by Stanley D'Costa and produced by Lizelle D'Souza, wife of ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’

Time to Dance follows in the footsteps of many other dance films in past few years which feature dance in the heart of all stories. Remo has himself been associated with many of them including 2013's ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and 2015's ABCD 2 in the capacity of a director. With Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, he turned a producer too, while directing it.

While Isabelle will make her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance, Sooraj was last seen in 2019's Satellite Shankar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
time to dance isabelle kaif sooraj pancholi

Related Stories

bollywood

Salman Khan reacts to Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat's first look: 'Looking amazing together in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'

PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:09 AM IST
bollywood

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed first look: Isabelle Kaif to romance Pulkit Samrat in new movie. See pics

PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP