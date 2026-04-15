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Toaster review: Sparks fly, but the heat doesn't last in this madcap Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra comedy

Toaster review: Rajkummar Rao's eccentricity and Sanya Malhotra's breezy performance are enough to keep you hooked for a while, but the film dips eventually.

Apr 15, 2026 08:32 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Toaster

Director: Vivek Daschaudary

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra

Rating: ★★.5

Toaster review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the film.

At one point in Toaster, Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao) goads Inspector Balagode (Upendra Limaye) to “awaken the animal inside you” and that, for me, is the film’s smartest, most tongue-in-cheek moment. It cheekily nods to Limaye’s presence in the hit Animal (2023), but also makes you wonder if there’s enough of that crackling energy here to truly power Toaster. Let’s find out.

Directed by Vivek Daschaudary, Toaster brings to mind films like Lootcase and Madgaon Express, which steered clear of cheap humour and double entendre, relying instead on situational comedy and sharp writing. The story follows Ramakant, a miser to the core, who would rather gift a perfume tester from his own shop at a wedding than loosen his purse strings. He’s married to Shilpa (Sanya Malhotra), who loves him despite his many quirks. At a wedding, she convinces him to gift the couple an expensive toaster. When the wedding is abruptly called off, Ramakant wants his toaster back. What follows is a spiral of confusion -- and murder.

The film opens on a breezy note, with Rajkummar and Sanya in sync with the screenplay by Parveez Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukherjee. Up until the halfway mark, there’s enough momentum to keep you hooked. The chaos in Ramakant’s life escalates steadily, giving the writers room to explore his character. And yet, a familiar itch sets in. You begin to feel like you’ve met Ramakant before, in Rao’s gallery of eccentric men. Beyond a point, he starts to feel like just another addition to that universe.

Overall, at two hours, Toaster has some spark to keep you mildly entertained, even if it doesn’t quite sustain the heat it promises early on. It thrives on some clever writing and a committed cast, but loses grip as the narrative begins to stretch itself thin. There are moments of wit and absurdity that remind you of what the film could have been, but they arrive a little too sporadically. In the end, it’s a one-time watch that works in bursts, without fully coming together as a sharply toasted whole.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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