Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Toilet Ek Prem Katha producer Prerna Arora charged with money laundering by ED in alleged fraud of 31 crore
bollywood

Toilet Ek Prem Katha producer Prerna Arora charged with money laundering by ED in alleged fraud of 31 crore

ED registered a money laundering case against film producer Prerna Arora, known for Pad Man, Rustom, and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. She faces charges for alleged fraud of ₹31 crore, as per reports.
Prernaa Arora in a file photo. ED registered a money laundering case against the film producer on Wednesday.(HT photo)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 04:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against film producer Prerna Arora. She is known for producing films like Akshay Kumar-starrers Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man, among others. Prerna allegedly faces fraud charges of 31 crore. Read more: Film producer Prerna Arora held in 31-crore cheating case

Prerna was reportedly summoned on Wednesday but she failed to appear before the ED. As per reports, her lawyer reached the ED office on her behalf and bought her more time. He told officials that Prerna was presently out of town for official work. She has worked on films like Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath, Rustom, Fanney Khan, and Pari, among other projects.

On Wednesday, news agency ANI tweeted, “The money laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora is of 31 crores... ED summoned her today but she did not appear as she is not in Mumbai. On her behalf, her lawyer reached the ED office and sought time.”

Earlier in 2018, officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Prerna, the then director of motion picture production house, KriArj Entertainment Private Limited, for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of 31.6 crore. She was charged under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. According to a Hindustan Times report from 2018, Prerna along with other accused KriArj co-owners Arjun N Kapoor and Pratima Arora allegedly induced Vashu to provide finance for the films Padman and Kedarnath.

RELATED STORIES

They reportedly promised him the first claim on the post-release revenue, but they had already sold the rights to other financial organisations. The company allegedly chose to conceal this fact and later failed to return the money, causing Vashu Bhagnani a wrongful loss of 31.6 crore as per the case documents. Nagesh Vaidikar, production manager at Puja Films had lodged a complaint with the EOW on behalf of the film producer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bollywood
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP