Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash film crosses 200 cr mark, beats Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Suriya's Karuppu

Toxic box office collection Day 5: Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released in theatres on Wednesday amid high expectations. On its opening day, the film minted over ₹101 crore at the box office in India, surpassing the opening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Given its massive start, there were expectations that the film would go on to break several box-office records. However, Toxic witnessed a major drop in collections on its second day and has continued to see a decline in its daily earnings since then.

Toxic box office collection Day 5

Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash plays lead role in Geetu Mohandas' directorial.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Sacnilk, Toxic had collected a net ₹19.93 crore in India by 9 pm on Sunday. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹211.03 Cr so far, while its India gross collection stands at ₹251.77 Cr.

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 25.7% on Sunday and was screened across 15,436 shows. Although the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India net collections, its daily collections have continued to decline since its record opening.

Toxic language-wise collection on Day 5

Deep Dive What was the box office collection of Toxic on Day 5? On Day 5, Toxic collected a net total of ₹19.93 crore, bringing its overall India net collection to ₹211.03 crore. Why did Toxic's box office collections decline after the opening day? Toxic witnessed a significant drop in collections after its opening day due to negative reviews, resulting in a continual decrease in daily earnings. How did Toxic perform compared to earlier Yash films like KGF Chapter 2? Toxic earned less than half of what KGF Chapter 2 made within five days, with KGF Chapter 2 netting ₹430.15 crore compared to Toxic's ₹211.03 crore.

Looking at the language-wise breakdown, Toxic had the maximum number of shows in Hindi, with 11,210 screenings. The Hindi version earned ₹12.37 crore and recorded 24% occupancy. The Kannada version, meanwhile, had 1,294 shows. It earned ₹6.12 crore on Sunday, making it the second-highest contributor to the film's Day 5 India net collection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In Tamil, Toxic was screened across 1,404 shows and earned ₹49 lakh. The Telugu version had 1,528 shows and minted ₹95 lakh. Toxic performance so far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Tamil, Toxic was screened across 1,404 shows and earned ₹49 lakh. The Telugu version had 1,528 shows and minted ₹95 lakh. Toxic performance so far {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Toxic opened its theatrical run with a massive ₹101.10 crore net collection in India on Day 1. However, the film's collections dropped sharply on Thursday, when it earned ₹37.65 crore, registering a 62.8% fall from its opening-day figure.

The downward trend continued on Friday, with the film collecting ₹27.20 crore. On Saturday, Toxic fell further and earned ₹25.15 crore net in India. With ₹18.37 crore already collected by 8:30 pm on Sunday, the film's daily earnings have continued to decline despite the weekend.

Toxic surpasses lifetime India net collection of Jana Nayagan and Karuppu

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Toxic has earned less than half of what Yash's last juggernaut, KGF Chapter 2, earned within five days of its release in India. KGF Chapter 2 had minted ₹430.15 crore in net collections in India within five days of its release.

Meanwhile, Toxic has surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Suriya's Karuppu, which earned ₹198.18 crore, and Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which collected ₹198.22 crore, according to Sacnilk.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi.