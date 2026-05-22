Trishala Dutt reveals why Sanjay Dutt didn’t stay with mom Richa Sharma in the US during her cancer treatment

For many, the label “star kid” comes wrapped in assumptions of privilege, glamour and an easy life. But for Trishala Dutt, the reality behind the glamour was far more painful. Recently, Trishala opened up about losing her mother to a brain tumour at the age of eight and revealed why her father, Sanjay Dutt, was unable to stay in the US full-time during her mother’s treatment.

Trishala Dutt gets candid

Sanjay Dutt is with his eldest daughter, Trishala Dutt, whom he had with his first wife, Richa Sharma.

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Recently, Trishala joined the latest podcast episode of Inside Thoughts Out Loud, where she spoke about her life as the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Trishala opened up about the bullying she endured as a child in the US, revealing that it began when she was just five or six years old and was largely rooted in her Indian identity. She mentioned that things “blew up” when she went to high school as people started finding out who she was, and the family she came from. Trishala admitted that she had “no one to lean on” and hoped that she had “someone to talk to when I was younger.”

Trishala also reflected on losing her mother at the age of eight and recalled how her father, Sanjay Dutt, would constantly travel back and forth between India and the US during that difficult phase of their lives.

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{{^usCountry}} “My mother passed away in 1996 when I was 8 years old, and she passed away from a brain tumour. She was diagnosed in 1989. When they found out, it was already grade 4. That type of brain cancer is one of the deadliest and most aggressive human cancers. Dad was splitting his time between India and the US. He was back and forth because he was working, and it was hard to stay here for her entire treatment while also being an actor back home,” she recalled and shared that her father was splitting time between India and the US at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My mother passed away in 1996 when I was 8 years old, and she passed away from a brain tumour. She was diagnosed in 1989. When they found out, it was already grade 4. That type of brain cancer is one of the deadliest and most aggressive human cancers. Dad was splitting his time between India and the US. He was back and forth because he was working, and it was hard to stay here for her entire treatment while also being an actor back home,” she recalled and shared that her father was splitting time between India and the US at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When her mother was struggling with cancer, she confessed that she found some comfort in food, which led to a “weight problem”. She said that people think that if one is a celebrity’s daughter, one has to look a certain way, adding that she “just didn’t look the part of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When her mother was struggling with cancer, she confessed that she found some comfort in food, which led to a “weight problem”. She said that people think that if one is a celebrity’s daughter, one has to look a certain way, adding that she “just didn’t look the part of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter”. {{/usCountry}}

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During the conversation, Trishala was asked about the “biggest misconception” that people have about her. To this, she mentioned that people think she was born with a silver spoon. While she acknowledges it, she says that she was also surrounded by a lot of “dark clouds.”

She said, “I have been through many storms, a lot of dark clouds. Was I born with a silver spoon in my mouth? Yes and no. I didn’t have everything handed to me as everybody thinks. I had to work a lot to get to where I am today. I have internal struggles just like everybody else. I am not perfect and I became a therapist to let people know that it’s okay to struggle. You don’t always have to have it together and you are not alone in this journey.”

More about Trishala Dutt

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She was born in 1988 to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, Richa Sharma. Her mother passed away from a brain tumour in 1996. Following this loss, she was raised by her maternal grandparents in the United States.

Largely staying away from the public eye, she consciously distanced herself from the glamour of Bollywood. Over the years, she has built a life and career on her own terms, establishing herself as a psychiatrist in the US with a focus on education and mental health advocacy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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