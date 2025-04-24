Sanjay Dutt's sister recalls how death of his wife Richa Sharma due to brain tumour was ‘very tough’ on him

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been through some tough phases in his personal life. One of those phases was the time his first wife Richa Sharma succumbed to brain tumour at the age of 32. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Sanjay's sister Priya added how the actor was impacted with the loss and that the family dealt with it together. (Also read: Priya Dutt loved Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, but didn't like it for this reason) Sanjay Dutt with Richa Sharma.

What Priya said

Talking about the time Richa died of brain tumour at a young age and how it impacted Sanjay, Priya said, “He has never had that stability. It was a very tragic thing… Richa… such a young age to get diagnosed with a brain tumour and she passed away that young. It has been particularly very tough for bhaiya. It is not about how we have got it all bad. I always believe that your problems always seem too much till the time you see somebody else's problems. With god's grace at least we have been able to come out stronger out of every problem… hua hai problems, I am not saying nahi hua hai (There were a lot of problems, not denying that). We have seen the worst and we have seen the best as well.”

He is a resilient person

Further adding how Sanjay dealt with the grief and loss, she said, “But he is a resilient person; he takes things in his stride. You can’t pin him down for too long; he will always come back.”

Sanjay and Richa tied the knot in the US in 1987. However, within two years of the marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in New York. Sanjay married Maanayata Dutt in 2008 and has twins--son Shahraan and daughter Iqra--with her.