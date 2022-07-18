Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt proudly shows stretch marks after weight loss, Maanayata reacts
- Trishala Dutt has shared what her stretch marks look like after her weight loss journey. She also opened up about suffering from eating disorder.
Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy picture of herself flaunting her stretch marks. She recently underwent a physical transformation and lost quite a lot of weight. In her recent post, she talked about how she overcame challenges during her fitness journey. (Also read: Trishala Dutt talks about her wedding plans)
Trishala shared a picture in which she looked glammed up in a white co-ord set. Flaunting red marks on her arms, Trishala Dutt wrote, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars.”
Trishala who is a psychotherapist by profession, revealed that she once tried to fill the voids in her life with food. “It’s also a reminder that my body was strong enough to take up extra space in a time that I needed it to perform the strength & capacity to fulfil certain voids in my life with lots of food in order to give me a momentarily fleeting feeling of ‘fullness’, happiness. Instead, it was destroying me- I’m glad I healed from that.”
“They’re not ideal, they’re not what I wanted, but they’re what I got. And they’re my mine. My battle wounds, which have faded over the years, but I wear proudly (Tiger emoji)” she ended her lengthy post. While the post has captured the attention of fans, soon after she shared it, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt dropped a fire and heart emoji in the comments.
Trishala is Sanjay’s daughter with his first wife, Richa Sharma. In 1996, Richa died of a brain tumour. Trishala lives in the US, where she was raised by her maternal grandparents. She shares a close bond with Sanjay and Maanayata who got married in 2008. Before Maanayata, the actor was married to Rhea Pillai, before parting ways.
