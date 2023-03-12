Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office: Ranbir Kapoor film records highest collection on day 4, crosses 50 crore

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office: The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark after registering its highest single day collection on Saturday.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Holi release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recorded its highest collections on Saturday. The film that had slowed down after an opening of 15.73 crore nett, went on to collect 16.57 crore nett on Saturday, crossing the 50 crore-mark at the domestic box office. It now stands at a total of 53.16 crore nett and is expected to record similar or better collection on Sunday. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are a little too much in love. Watch

Sharing the Saturday collections of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar puts up a solid show on Day 4… National chains witness 68.93 percent jump, while mass circuits grow marginally… Eyes 70 cr+ total in its five-day *extended* weekend… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: 53.16 cr. India business."

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in supporting roles. It revolves around a couple planning to break up but being caught in a strange situation as none wants to be the first one to walk out of the relationship. This is Ranbir and Shraddha's first collaboration and their first with Luv Ranjan.

The film got mixed reviews from the critics but seems to be working well at the box office. In a recent interview to PTI, said he is concerned about people warming up to rom-coms after a good dose of action spectacles such as Brahmastra and most recently Pathaan.

He said, “Post pandemic, there has been a certain change in the viewing. Maybe audiences are warming up to action films, big-ticket experiences, special-effects films, this is a rom-com. I want to see if audiences are still giving it a chance. It is important for the film industry for such films to work, because then the genre will still be alive... Otherwise we will be stuck in making action spectacles for cinemas. Sometimes, one just wants to go and watch a nice sweet rom-com and have a great time. For that purpose, I hope this works.”

