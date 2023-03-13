Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office day 5 collection: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film mints a total of 70 cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar maintained a good grip over the first weekend. The film earned ₹17.08 crore on Sunday, the 5th day of its release, taking the total collection to a total of ₹70.24 crore. The film had a decent opening of ₹15.73 crore on the occasion of Holi. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office: Ranbir Kapoor film records highest collection on day 4, crosses ₹50 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan and marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor. While the film had fallen on two consecutive days after its release, it picked up well on Saturday and Sunday. Insiders believe that their business on Monday is going to play a crucial role to determine its run at the box office.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar packs a solid number in its extended weekend… Biz on Sat and Sun gave the film that extra push… Weekdays crucial, all eyes on Mon… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr. Total: ₹ 70.24 cr. #India biz. #TJMM".

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, the film also has Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in supporting roles. It is based on a couple (played by Ranbir and Shraddha) who plan to break up but are caught in a strange situation as none wants to be the first one to quit the relationship. Amid this, things turn serious between them with families coming together.

The movie received mixed reviews from the critics but it is seemingly bringing just enough people to the theatres. On Sunday evening, Ranbir made a surprise visit to a multiplex in Mumbai. A video of the same surfaced online. It featured fans screaming and shouting as they surrounded Ranbir. Many of them also wanted selfies with Ranbir who happily agreed to pose with them.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is likely to be Ranbir's second last film before he opts for a break. He will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He recently shared that after his next two films' release, he would like to take a break to see where he stands as an actor.

