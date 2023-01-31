Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar song Tere Pyaar Mein teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor romance in Spain

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to bring a new romantic anthem, Tere Pyaar Mein from their upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The film promises to be an out-and-about romantic comedy and the teaser of the song proves it. The song Tere Pyaar Mein will be out on Wednesday. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor play game of love, don’t want to be the one to walk away

The teaser video of the song features an in-love Ranbir Kapoor chasing Shraddha Kapoor and trying to woo her. Their refreshing chemistry is the highlight of the song as they are seen romancing in Spain. Sharing the song teaser, Shraddha wrote, “Do not hold us responsible if you fall in love with Tere Pyaar Mein.”

Ranbir and Shraddha filmed the dance number in Spain. Earlier several behind-the-scene photos and videos from the sets were leaked online. Besides this, Shraddha’s makeup artist Shraddha Naik injured her leg on the second day of their Mallorca shoot and suffered a ligament tear. However, the shoot continued with the actor's staff who kept working even with her leg was put in a cast.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is directed by Luv Ranjan. The trailer of the film was released last week. In it, the lead describes the new-age relationship where, “Ajkal relationships mein ghusna asaan he, usme se nikalna mushkil. Rishta jorna asaan he, todna mushkil (Nowadays it is easier to get into relationships but harder to get out of them. Making a relationship is easy, but breaking is even harder)."

Ranbir is seen trying to woo Shraddha, and asks if she is interested in love or 'time pass'. They get into a casual relationship but things get serious and their families get involved. They get engaged even as they try to act as if they are not the first ones to initiate the breakup. The film will release on March 8 this year, around the festive time of Holi. It's backed by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which became the biggest hit of 2022. Shraddha, on the other hand, was last seen in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya in a special appearance.

